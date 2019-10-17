Tech Hosts Wake Forest and Duke

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (10-7) returns to O’Keefe Gymnasium this weekend following back-to-back road sweeps to host Wake Forest and Duke. The Jackets take on the Demon Deacons on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. before finishing the weekend against the Blue Devils on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2:30 p.m.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a strong week on the road, sweeping both Clemson and Virginia Tech. Recording eight service aces and her seventh double-double of the season freshman Julia Bergmann earned ACC Freshman of the Week honors.

Parking:

On Friday, fans can park in the East O’Keefe (E63) and McCamish (E65) lots. On Sunday, fan can park in the Family Housing (E66) deck only, due to other events on campus.

Promotions:

Friday night is a dual threat Alumni night and Tech’s annual Pink Game. The first 100 fans receive a free pink t-shirt and the first 500 fans receive a pink rally towel. Sunday is the professor appreciation match and Georgia United Credit Union food drive. Fan who bring two cans of food will receive free admission.

Follow along:

Live stats

Friday vs. Wake Forest

ACCNX

Sunday vs. Duke

RSN (FoxSportsGo in market)

RSN local affiliates

ACCNX (out of market)

