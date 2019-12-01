Tech Hosts Second-Straight NIVC

NIVC Tournament Bracket

FORT COLLINS, Co. – With a second-place finish in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Georgia Tech volleyball earned its second-straight bid to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. Tech will host Alabama A&M, Troy and North Carolina A&T in the opening round, facing off against Alabama A&M on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

Making its second-straight NIVC appearance, Tech topped South Florida in the opening round at O’Keefe last season before falling to College of Charleston in the second round.

The tournament is a single-elimination event with all games played at sites of host schools.

The Yellow Jackets finished the regular season with a 21-8 record, its first 20-win season since 2016 when the Jackets went 24-8. Tech’s 14-4 record in the ACC was good for second place, despite a preseason projection of finishing 11th in the conference. It marked the Jackets’ highest finish in conference play since 2004 when they went undefeated to claim the regular season title. Strong at home as always, Tech finished the regular season with a 13-1 record in O’Keefe Gymnasium.

The Jackets will host the first round match between Troy and North Carolina A&T at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. The winners of Friday’s matches will face off in the second round on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

