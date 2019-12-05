Tech Hosts Opening Rounds of NIVC

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (21-8, 14-4 ACC) opens postseason play on Friday, Dec. 6, hosting Alabama A&M at O’Keefe Gymnasium in the first round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship for a 7 p.m. first serve on ACCNX.

The Yellow Jackets host their second-straight NIVC after finishing the regular season with a 21-8 record. With a 14-4 record, Tech finished second in the ACC despite an 11th preseason projection. A school record six student-athletes earned all-ACC honors, including a conference-leading four first team selections. Head coach Michelle Collier became the program’s third ACC Head Coach of the Year. Freshman Julia Bergmann was tabbed ACC Freshman of the Year and sophomore Matti McKissock became Tech’s first ever ACC Setter of the Year.

In the 2018 season, Tech made its second appearance in the NIVC, hosting for the first time. Tech topped USF in the opening round but fell to College of Charleston in the second. Tech is 3-0 all-time against Bulldogs, claiming each meeting with a 3-0 sweep.

Bracket:

Tech is one of eight host sites. O’Keefe will host a neutral site first round match between Troy and North Carolina A&M at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. The winners of those first round matches will face off in O’Keefe on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. The full NIVC tournament bracket can be viewed here.

Tickets:

Tickets to Friday’s matches are single ticket to both. A separate ticket is needed for Saturday’s second round match. Tickets can be purchased in advance here.

Parking:

Fans can park in the McCamish (E65) and East O’Keefe (E63) lots.

Follow along:

Live Stats

ACCNX

