Tech Hosts NIVC Semifinal on Saturday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball is set to host its NIVC semifinal match in O’Keefe Gymnasium on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. The Jackets will face the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal match between Colgate and TCU.

After sweeping Liberty its quarterfinal match on Thursday night, the Yellow Jackets advanced to the semifinal of the NIVC. The Jackets have dropped just one set in its three postseason matches this season, sweeping two of the three matches.

Tickets to Saturday’s semifinal match are on sale now on Ramblinwreck.com.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTVolleyball), Facebook (Georgia  Tech Volleyball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

