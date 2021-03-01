Tech Hosts Duke for Senior Night

THE FLATS – Looking for its fifth straight win in Atlantic Coast Conference play, Georgia Tech concludes its 2020-21 home schedule with its Senior Night game, an 8 p.m. tip Tuesday night against Duke at McCamish Pavilion.

Georgia Tech update – The Yellow Jackets, winners of four straight and 7-5 since its 17-day COVID pause, are alone in seventh place in the ACC standings and have a NCAA NET ranking of No. 39. Tech’s current surge began with a 71-65 home win over Pitt on Feb. 14, and continued with a pair of big road wins at Miami (87-60) and No. 16 Virginia Tech (69-53) and Saturday’s 84-77 home victory over Syracuse. The Jackets are 7-1 at home in ACC play this season.

Duke update – The Blue Devils dropped an 80-73 overtime decision at home Saturday to Louisville, snapping a four-game winning streak that included double-digit wins over NC State, Wake Forest and Syracuse, as well as a one-point win over No. 7 Virginia. The Blue Devils are 5-4 since their 75-68 win over Tech on Jan. 26 and sit just a half-game behind the Yellow Jackets in the ACC standings.

Broadcast information – Live TV broadcast on the ACC Network and live streaming on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is provided by the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Learfield IMG College and flagship station WCNN-Radio (680 AM, 93.7 FM) in Atlanta. The Tech broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM Ch. 371 (internet 371) and the TuneIn app. ESPN Radio will broadcast the game nationally (SiriusXM Ch. 80).

BIG SENIOR NIGHT FOR TECH

In perhaps the largest Senior Night in team history, Georgia Tech will honor eight individuals – six players and two managers – prior to Tuesday night’s game against Duke.

The players include four of Tech’s starters for most of the year – guards Jose Alvarado (Brooklyn, N.Y.) and Bubba Parham (Snellville, Ga.), and forwards Jordan Usher (Canton, Ga.) and Moses Wright (Raleigh, N.C.) – as well as two non-scholarship players in guards Shaheed Medlock (Chicago, Ill.) and Malachi Rice (Indianapolis, Ind.).

Alvarado, Parham, Usher and Wright have combined to score 4,552 points in their careers and play in 413 games in their careers. Rice will be remembered as the man who, on a virtual team meeting in early summer shortly after the death of George Floyd, challenged his teammates to make their voices be heard by voting, inspiring campus effort that became a national movement.

The two managers – Luke Crabtree of Atlanta and Zach Wilson of Augusta, Ga. – have handled all of the traditional duties and more this year almost exclusively because of COVID-19 restrictions that have forced the team to reduce staff in order to limited exposure.