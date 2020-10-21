Tech Hosts Clemson to Wrap Fall Slate

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech will wrap up the fall season with two matches against ACC foe Clemson, October 22 and 23 at O’Keefe Gymnasium. Thursday’s match will be on ACC Network and Friday’s can be seen on Fox Sports South. Both matches are set to start at 5 p.m.

TV

Storylines

Georgia Tech ranked No. 9 in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll (Oct. 14), before a pair of sweeps at Wake Forest, Oct. 14 & 15.

Georgia Tech leads the ACC and is third in the country with a .329 hitting percentage.

Julia Bergmann is second in the ACC with 12 service aces and fourth in the ACC (13th in the country) with 4.09 kills/set.

Mariana Brambilla recorded double-doubles in five of six matches this season, ranking fifth in the ACC (14th in the country) in kills/set (4.05) and ninth in hitting percentage (.356).

Matti McKissock ranks third in the ACC and 11th in the country with 10.68 assists/set.

Series Notes

The Jackets won both meetings with the Tigers last season, once at home and once on the road.

Tech has won the last seven in a row in the series, and nine of the last 10.

Due to COVID-19, season and single-game tickets will not be sold for the 2020 season. O’Keefe Gymnasium will operate at a reduced capacity, and face coverings will be required for everyone in attendance.

Select POINT TECH! Club donors, starting with the ace and attack levels, will have the opportunity to request complimentary season tickets for the 2020 season. The rest of the fans in attendance will consist of students and player guests. Seating in O’Keefe Gymnasium will remain general admission. Seats will be available in clusters of two to allow for social distancing, and will be denoted by stinger seats throughout the gym.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech's 400-plus student-athletes.

