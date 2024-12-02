Tech Hoops Visits No. 21 Oklahoma for SEC/ACC Challenge

THE FLATS – Looking to build on a two-game winning streak, Georgia Tech leave Atlanta for the first time this season with a visit to undefeated and No. 21-ranked Oklahoma at 9 p.m. EST Tuesday at the Lloyd Noble Center in the second edition of the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Tech (4-3), looking to improve upon a 14-18 mark in Damon Stoudamire’s first season as head coach on The Flats, takes the modest streak on the road after defeating Central Arkansas, 87-68, Saturday, and Charleston Southern, 91-67, last Wednesday to finish off a seven-game homestand to open the season. The Jackets also have defeated West Georgia and Texas Southern during their opening stretch.

The Sooners (7-0) gained national attention Thanksgiving week by sweeping through the Battle 4 Atlantis event in the Bahamas, defeating Providence (79-77), Arizona (82-77) and Louisville (69-64) in succession. OU won four straight home games to open its season before the Atlantis event.

Tuesday’s game will be televised live on ESPNU, with a live stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on the SiriusXM app.