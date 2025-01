Tech Hoops to Host Baby Race Feb. 15

Participants in the race must be crawling, not walking. Parents must complete this form to apply and must have tickets to the game ( purchase tickets here ). Limited spots are available, and completion of the form does not guarantee entry into the race. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3. A Tech representative will contact those who are chosen to participate prior to the day of the game.

THE FLATS – Children between the ages of 8 and 11 months are invited to participate in the Yellow Jacket Baby Race Feb. 15 when Georgia Tech men’s basketball hosts California at McCamish Pavilion. The race will take place at halftime of the contest, which tips off at 4 p.m.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL

Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its second year under head coach Damon Stoudamire. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on X (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.

Tickets for men’s basketball can be reserved here.