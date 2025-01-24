Tech Hoops to Fight for Literacy Game Feb. 12

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball is joining the Fight for Literacy when the Yellow Jackets host Stanford Feb. 12 at McCamish Pavilion.

Tech is looking for fans to donate new or gently used books that are appropriate for children under the age of 6, especially books for infants and toddlers. All books collected at the game will be donated to the Atlanta Children’s Day Shelter.

Fans that donate books will get $5 off their ticket for the 7 p.m. game. The discount applies to tickets at every price level, but only for fans who walk up and purchase a ticket at the box office. Donation bins will be located outside of the security checkpoint at each entrance to McCamish Pavilion the night of the game for fans to drop off their books.

College basketball programs across the country partner with Champions for Literacy each year by hosting a game to raise awareness for the cause of literacy and sponsor activities at that game to promote literacy in their communities.

The Fight for Literacy is Champions for Literacy’s national flagship initiative that brings the powerful platform of sports to the important cause of childhood literacy, primarily through teams, hosting Fight for Literacy Games. Through the Fight for Literacy Games, awareness of the issue is brought locally and fans are given an opportunity to donate to support local work, ensuring our students are set up for success by providing resources directly into our community. By hosting a Fight for Literacy Game, we’re showing support for the work of the local organization fighting this crisis, raising awareness for the impact illiteracy has on children and calling our community to get involved.