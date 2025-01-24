Tech Hoops to Fight for Literacy Game Feb. 12

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball is joining the Fight for Literacy when the Yellow Jackets host Stanford Feb. 12 at McCamish Pavilion.
Tech is looking for fans to donate new or gently used books that are appropriate for children under the age of 6, especially books for infants and toddlers. All books collected at the game will be donated to the Atlanta Children’s Day Shelter.
Fans that donate books will get $5 off their ticket for the 7 p.m. game. The discount applies to tickets at every price level, but only for fans who walk up and purchase a ticket at the box office. Donation bins will be located outside of the security checkpoint at each entrance to McCamish Pavilion the night of the game for fans to drop off their books.
College basketball programs across the country partner with Champions for Literacy each year by hosting a game to raise awareness for the cause of literacy and sponsor activities at that game to promote literacy in their communities.
The Fight for Literacy is Champions for Literacy’s national flagship initiative that brings the powerful platform of sports to the important cause of childhood literacy, primarily through teams, hosting Fight for Literacy Games. Through the Fight for Literacy Games, awareness of the issue is brought locally and fans are given an opportunity to donate to support local work, ensuring our students are set up for success by providing resources directly into our community. By hosting a Fight for Literacy Game, we’re showing support for the work of the local organization fighting this crisis, raising awareness for the impact illiteracy has on children and calling our community to get involved.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its second year under head coach Damon Stoudamire. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on X (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.
Tickets for men’s basketball can be reserved here.