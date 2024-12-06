Tech Hoops Opens ACC Schedule at No. 20/22 UNC

THE FLATS – Looking to win its Atlantic Coast Conference opener for the second straight year, Georgia Tech plays its second road game of the week when it visits No. 20/22 North Carolina for a 2 p.m. tip Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Tech (4-4), looking to improve upon a 14-18 mark in Damon Stoudamire’s first season as head coach on The Flats, looks to rebounds from a 76-61 road loss to No. 21 Oklahoma Tuesday in the SEC/ACC Challenge. The Yellow Jackets had won their two games prior, defeating Central Arkansas, 87-68, Saturday, and Charleston Southern, 91-67, to finish off a seven-game homestand to open the season.

The Tar Heels (4-4) have spent the entire season in the top 25, but have lost three straight games after dropping a 94-79 decision at home Wednesday night to Alabama UNC’s other losses have come to Kansas, Auburn and Michigan State, all away from home.

Saturday’s game will be televised live on the ACC Network, with a live stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on Sirius XM channel 382 and the SiriusXM app.