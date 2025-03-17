Tech Hoops Hosts Jacksonville State to Open NIT

THE FLATS – Returning to the post-season for the first time in four years, Georgia Tech received a bid to the National Invitation Tournament and will host Jacksonville State from Conference USA for its first-round game at 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday at McCamish Pavilion. Tech is the No. 4 seed in the Irvine Region of the 32-team tournament.

Tech (17-16, 10-10 ACC) has won six of its last eight regular season games to finish eighth in the Atlantic Coast Conference, earning a first-round bye for the first time since 2021. The Yellow Jackets are 8-4 since the start of February, including wins over two of the top three teams in the ACC standings, Louisville (77-70) and Clemson (89-86 in 3 overtimes). The Yellow Jackets split their two games in the ACC Tournament, defeating Virginia (66-60) in the second round before falling to No. 1 Duke (78-70) in the quarterfinals.

Jacksonville State (22-12, 12-6 C-USA ACC) tied for second place in the C-USA regular season, a game behind Liberty, and advanced to the finals of the conference tournament, where they fell to the Flames, 79-67.

The winner of the Tech-JSU game will advance to face the winner of a Wednesday game between the No. 1 seed, UC Irvine (28-6) and Northern Colorado (25-9) either Saturday or Sunday in the second round.

Tuesday’s game will be televised live on ESPN, with a live stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM).