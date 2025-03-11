Tech Hoops Faces Virginia to Open ACC Tournament

Charlotte, N.C. – Having earned its highest seed in four years, Georgia Tech opens its 45th Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament facing Virginia at 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Tech (16-15, 10-10 ACC) finished the regular season winning five of its last seven games to secure an eighth-place finish, getting decisive home wins over NC State (87-62) and Miami (89-74) following a road win over Pittsburgh (73-67) along the way. The Yellow Jackets have won seven of 10 games since the start of February, including wins over two of the top three teams in the ACC standings, Louisville (77-70) and Clemson (89-86 in 3 overtimes), early in the month.

Virginia (15-16, 8-12 ACC) finished the season in a five-way tie for ninth place in the ACC standings, but earned the No. 9 seed based on its record against the other four teams and a key win over Wake Forest, the No. 4 seed. The Cavaliers lost four of their last six games to finish the regular season. Prior to that, they won three in a row, including a 75-61 win over the Yellow Jackets on Feb. 8 in Charlottesville, the teams’ only regular-season meeting.

The winner of the Tech-UVA game will advance to face Duke, the top seed, at noon Thursday.

Wednesday’s game will be televised live on ESPN2, with al live stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The broadcast is also available on Sirius XM channel 81 and the SiriusXM app.