Tech Hoops Faces Northwestern in MKE Tipoff

THE FLATS – Looking to rebound from back-to-back losses on the road to Oklahoma and North Carolina, Georgia Tech plays its third straight game away from home Sunday at 4 p.m. EST when it takes on Northwestern in the MKE Tipoff at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.

Tech’s game is the middle game of the afternoon triple-header in which Akron faces Milwaukee, and San Francisco takes on Loyola Chicago.

Tech (4-5) fell to the No. 21 Sooners in the SEC/ACC Challenge and dropped a 68-65 decision to the No. 20 Tar Heels on the road last week. The Yellow Jackets had won their two games prior, defeating Central Arkansas, 87-68, Saturday, and Charleston Southern, 91-67, to finish off a seven-game homestand to open the season.

The Wildcats (7-3) split their first two Big Ten Conference games in their most recent action, coming up short on the road at Iowa (80-79) and downing No. 19 Illinois (70-66) at home. Northwestern’s three losses to Dayton, Butler and Iowa have come by a total of eight points.

Sunday’s game will be televised live on the Big Ten Network, with a live stream available on FoxSports.com. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on Sirius XM channel 371 and the SiriusXM app.