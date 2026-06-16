Tech Highlights 2026 Summer Internships Among Student-Athletes

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics recognizes the career development opportunities taken by its student-athletes as 20 athletes achieved high-level internships this summer.

2026 Student-Athlete Summer Internships

Ella Bailey (TRACK/XC) – Accenture

Jacob Benjamin (FB) – Barrett Woodyard and Associates

McKenzie Blackledge (TRACK/XC) – Goldman Sachs

Olivia Carneiro (WTEN) – Vinci Compass

Matt Castronuovo (TRACK/XC) – Jefferson Abington Hospital

Makayla Coffield (SB) – Boston Scientific

Macy Felton (TRACK/XC) – Boeing

Jillian Ferrari (SWIMDIVE) – KPMG

Henry Gibbs (SWIMDIVE) – NCR Atleos

John Jessup (TRACK/XC) – Atlanta Track Club

Joseph Moseley (FB) – Yancey Bros

Jade Ofotan (TRACK) – Neovia Logistics at GE Vernova

Caroline Patterson (SB) – AnywAIR

Hannah Schemmel (TRACK/XC) – Microsoft

Emma Simon (SB) – Southern Company

Aseye Srigboh (TRACK) – Panda Express

Joshua Taylor (FB) – DPR Construction

Ronnie Thomas III (FB) – New Realm Brewing Company

Gracyn Tucker (SB) – W Scott Smith Law Firm

Paige Vukadinovich (SB) – iFolio

The internships are spread across the country from The Boeing Company in Everett, Washington, to Accenture plc in New York, New York, along with numerous student-athletes working within the Atlanta metropolitan area. Among the featured companies, seven of the 20 internships are with current Fortune 500 companies.

Student-athletes will work across numerous industries including engineering, business, finance, marketing, sales, technology, data, and the sports industry. The participants in summer internships come from multiple sports including football, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, and track and field/cross country.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.