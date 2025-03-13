Tech Heads West for First Ever Series at Cal

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (16-9, 4-2 ACC) will take a trip to Berkeley, Calif. for the very first time in program history to play its first ACC series on the road against Cal (19-4, 3-0 ACC) March 14-16.

Series Information

Georgia Tech (16-9, 4-2 ACC) vs. Cal (19-4, 3-0 ACC); Tech trails the overall series 0-5

Friday, March 14 | 6 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Saturday, March 15 | 5 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Sunday, March 16 | 3 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Storylines

Tech softball enters its first ACC series on the road coming off its second victory over a ranked opponent this season against No. 22 Auburn on Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets achieved the walk off win thanks to Grace Connelly’s third home run of the season that posted two runs in the seventh inning.

Gracyn Tucker continues to lead the Yellow Jackets in home runs this season after recording her seventh home run of the season on Wednesday. The third baseman has recorded a home run in four of Tech’s last eight games, including hitting on home run in each of Tech’s ACC series so far.

Prior to Wednesday’s win, Tech most recently swept NC State in its second conference series of the season (W, 2-1; W, 5-4; W, 11-3).

Reese Hunter slammed her first home run of the season in the fourth inning of game three against NC State, making her the eighth Jacket with at least one home run this season.

The catcher finished the series against NC State with a combined seven at bats, two runs, five hits, one home run, five RBI, and eight total bases alongside a .714 batting average, 1.143 slugging percentage, .714 on base percentage and a 1.000 fielding percentage.

While playing conference opponents, Eliana Gottlieb (.526), Alyssa Willer (.600), Tucker (.632), and Hunter (.889) hold above a .500 batting average.

In Tech’s last 10 contests, the Yellow Jackets have recorded an 8-2 record with those two losses being against No. 18 Stanford.

Gottlieb (.387), Willer (.375), and Tucker (.367) hold strong batting averages through the most recent 10 games while six Jackets also boast above a .500 slugging percentage.

Head coach Aileen Morales collected her 200 th win as Tech’s head coach on last Friday after the Yellow Jackets downed the NC State Wolfpack 2-1.

win as Tech’s head coach on last Friday after the Yellow Jackets downed the NC State Wolfpack 2-1. Senior Sophia Voyles not only earned Tech softball its first ACC weekly honor of the season but also her first ever non-academic ACC honor on Tuesday as she was named the ACC Pitcher of the Week after going 2-0 with a 0.78 ERA and 11 strikeouts in a combined 9.0 innings pitched last week against NC State.

Willer has retained her starting spot within Tech’s lineup since her breakout game against Troy. The freshman leads the team in batting average (.415), triples (3), and on base percentage (.519).

Tech trails the overall series against Cal 5-0 with all five games being neutral site losses, with the most recent meeting being back in the 2017 season.

Cal is set to play Sacramento State Thursday, March 13 before hosting the Jackets in the three-game series.

