Tech Heads to Clemson for Indoor Season Opener

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track & field opens its indoor season on Saturday when the Jackets travel to Clemson, S.C. for the Clemson Opener on Dec. 7.

The Yellow Jackets will send a small group of student-athletes who will compete in the long jump and 60m hurdles on the women’s side, while the men will compete in the 60m hurdles and 60m dash.

The field events begin at 10 a.m., with the track events starting at 11:30 a.m.

You can follow along with the meet results here.

