Tech Heads to Athens to Face Arkansas and Georgia

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (6-3) makes the road trip to Athens for the Georgia Tournament Thursday-Friday, Sept. 19-20 to face off against SEC foes Arkansas and Georgia.

The Jackets kick off the tournament on Thursday, Sept. 19 when they take on the Razorbacks. The Jackets lead the all-time series 5-0 and took last season’s meeting in O’Keefe 3-1. Tech closes out the weekend with some Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate, going head-to-head against the Bulldogs on Friday, Sep.t 20 at 7 p.m. on SEC+. The Jackets took down the Bulldogs last season in O’Keefe in a five-set thriller.

Schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 19

4 p.m. – vs. Arkansas

Friday, Sept. 20

7 p.m. – vs. Georgia

