Tech Headed to Florida Relays

Florida Relays Live Results

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track & field is headed to Gainesville, Fl., for Week Three of the 2021 outdoor season this weekend to compete at Florida Relays at James G. Pressly Stadium on April 2-3.

Meet results, provided by Delta Timing, heat sheets and more information regarding Florida Relays are available here. Tech will line up against 12 other Power Five teams including host Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Iowa State, Kentucky, Miami, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Southern California and Virginia Tech. Additionally, this year’s meet will not be open to unattached or post-collegiate athletes.

James G. Pressly Stadium will operate at limited capacity. Attendance will be limited to coaches, support staff, student-athletes and athletes’ family and guests. Additional fan attendance will be assessed each day depending on the capacity for the day. Should capacity guidelines permit, a limited amount of tickets will be available to the general public at no cost on a first-come-first-serve basis at the gate.

The Yellow Jackets will send 18 women and 12 men to Gainesville. Notable events to keep an eye on include junior Olivia Moore in the women’s pole vault, senior Bria Matthews in the women’s long jump, junior Taylor Grimes and sophomore Anna Witherspoon in the 100m hurdles, as well as true freshman John Watkins in the men’s triple jump and long jump. Junior Claire Moritz will face her first 3000m steeplechase competition this season, following a school record breaking performance in the 2000m steeplechase on Week One. Friday evening sophomore James Cragin takes on the 5K, while a swarm of men’s and women’s distance runners will lace it up in the 800m on Saturday.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund