Tech Handles Kennesaw State in Doubleheader

Match 1 Results /// Match 2 Results THE FLATS – Georgia Tech started off its dual match play for the 2021 season on a high note, sweeping its doubleheader against Kennesaw State on Thursday evening at Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The Yellow Jackets took the first match 7-0 before clinching the second, 7-0. With the pair of wins the Yellow Jackets open the year up at 2-0. In its first match of the doubleheader, Georgia Tech got off to a hot start inside as the No. 41 ranked doubles duo of Andres Martin and Keshav Chopra went 6-0 on court one against Sergio Ingles/Daniel Botti. Brandon McKinney and Zummy Bauer made quick work of court three, topping Harvey Conway/Gaston Muhammad 6-3 to clinch the doubles point.

Martin, the No. 39 ranked singles player, grabbed another point for the Jackets, taking down Sebastian Osorio 6-2, 6-2, on court one. Then, Brandon Freestone defeated Daniel Botti, 6-2, 6-3, on court five to put the Jackets up 3-0. True freshman Chen Dong followed suit, topping Harvey Conway, 6-4, 6-0, to clinch the win for Georgia Tech. Chopra, McKinney and Pablo Schelcher also picked up singles wins to give Tech a dominant 7-0 victory in the first match of the doubleheader.

The Yellow Jackets picked up right where they left off, clinching the doubles point with wins from No. 31 Marcus McDaniel/Schelcher, 6-2, and from Chopra/Martin, 6-2. Chopra picked up another win for the Jackets in singles, finishing off Raul Garcia, 6-2, 6-2. McDaniel took care of business next, defeating Sebastian Osorio, 6-3-6-4. Yet again it was Dong who clinched the win for the Jackets this time around, with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Botti. Martin, Gromley and Freestone each won in singles to finish the Owls off and open the year with two straight dual match victories. Georgia Tech will be back on the court this Sunday as the Yellow Jackets hit the road to face off against Auburn with a start time slotted for noon. Early Match Doubles

ct1 No. 41 Andres Martin/Keshav Chopra (Georgia Tech) def. Sergio Ingles/Daniel Botti (Kennesaw State) 6-0 ct2 No. 31 Pablo Schelcher/Marcus McDaniel (Georgia Tech) def. Sebastian Osorio/Raul Garcia (Kennesaw State) 6-4 ct3 Zummy Bauer/Brandon McKinney(Georgia Tech) def. Harvey Conway/Gaston Muhammad (Kennesaw State) 6-3 Early Match Singles

ct1 No. 59 Andres Martin (Georgia Tech) def. Sebastian Osorio (Kennesaw State) 6-2, 6-2 ct2 Keshav Chopra (Georgia Tech) def. Sergio Ingles (Kennesaw State) 6-4, 6-2 ct3 Pablo Schelcher (Georgia Tech) def. Raul Garcia (Kennesaw State) 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (6) ct4 Brandon McKinney (Georgia Tech) def. Kevin Patel (Kennesaw State) 6-2, 6-1 ct5 Brandon Freestone (Georgia Tech) def. Daniel Botti (Kennesaw State) 6-2, 6-3 ct6 Chen Dong (Georgia Tech) def. Harvey Conway (Kennesaw State) 6-4, 6-0 Late Match Doubles

ct1 No. 41 Andres Martin/Keshav Chopra (Georgia Tech) def. Daniel Botti/Raul Garcia (Kennesaw State) 6-2 ct2 Cole Gromley/Brandon McKinney (Georgia Tech) def. Sebastian Osorio/Sergio Ingles (Kennesaw State) 4-2, uf. ct3 Zummy Bauer/Marcus McDaniel(Georgia Tech) def. Harvey Conway/Gaston Muhammad (Kennesaw State) 6-2 Late Match Singles

ct1 Marcus McDaniel (Georgia Tech) def. Sebastian Osorio (Kennesaw State) 6-3, 6-4 ct2 No. 59 Andres Martin (Georgia Tech) def. Sergio Ingles (Kennesaw State) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 ct3 Keshav Chopra (Georgia Tech) def. Raul Garcia (Kennesaw State) 6-2, 6-2 ct4 Cole Gromley (Georgia Tech) def. Kevin Patel (Kennesaw State) 7-6 (2), 7-5 ct5 Brandon Freestone (Georgia Tech) def. Gaston Muhammed (Kennesaw State) 6-2, 7-6 (12), 7-6 (4) ct6 Chen Dong (Georgia Tech) def. Daniel Botti (Kennesaw State) 6-3, 7-5