Tech Football to Host Pitt in Primetime

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s Nov. 14 home game versus Pitt will kick off at 7 p.m., the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced on Monday. The primetime contest will be televised on the ACC’s Regional Sports Network (RSN), which includes Fox Sports South or Fox Sports Southeast in Atlanta (specific channel designation TBA).

Georgia Tech has won four-straight night games at Bobby Dodd Stadium, including a 46-27 triumph over Louisville on Oct. 9 of this season.

An extremely limited number of tickets have become available for the primetime battle versus Pitt. Tickets can be purchased online by clicking HERE.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

