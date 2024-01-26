Tech Back on the Road to Face Virginia Tech

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech goes back on the road Saturday, looking to get back on the winning track against a resurgent Virginia Tech team in a 5 p.m. tip at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

The Yellow Jackets (9-10, 2-6 ACC) go to Blacksburg having lost six of their last seven conference games, five of those by single digits. The Yellow Jackets’ only win in that stretch came at Clemson (93-90 in overtime). Tech opened its ACC slate with a 72-68 win over Duke on Dec. 2.

Virginia Tech (12-7 4-4 ACC) has won two straight games, capturing an 84-78 decision at NC State and a 76-71 win at home over Boston College in the last week. The Hokies are 9-1 at home, having defeated Louisville and Clemson as well as BC in conference play along with a close loss to Miami.

Saturday’s game will be televised live on the ACC Network with a live stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on SiriusXM channel 389 and the SiriusXM app.

THE TIP-OFF