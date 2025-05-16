Tech Finishes Day Two of Competition at ACC Outdoor Championships

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Georgia Tech track and field closed out day two with another Yellow Jacket qualifying for Saturday’s finals, this time being Jade Ofotan in the 100m.

Ameia Wilson was Tech’s lone field event competitor of the day, placing eighth in the long jump, with a mark of 5.94m.

Running action in Winston-Salem started with the 100m hurdle prelims, with Kennedy Myers coming in 13th, running a personal best time of 13.67.

Ofotan and Sheleah Harris were in action the 100m prelims, with Ofotan clocking a personal best 11.46 to finish eighth, earning a spot in Saturday’s finals. Harris finished 20th with a time of 11.83.

Gracie Martson was the lone Yellow Jacket in the women’s 800m prelims, running a 2:08.36 for 17th place.

On the men’s side, Alex Thomas and Kamren Kennedy were in action, with Thomas as Tech’s best finisher in 13th (1:50.73), with Kennedy in 16th (1:51.21).

Friday’s action closed with the 3000m steeplechase, where Grace Driskill finished 6th, running a personal best time of 10:08.20. Her sixth place finish earns her All-ACC Second Team honors.

Three were in action on the men’s side, John Higinbotham was the top finisher for Tech, coming in sixth with a time of 8:53.74, with Matt Castronuovo in 11th with a 9:03.75. Additionally, Higinbotham earns All-ACC Second Team honors with his sixth place finish.

Tech concludes action at ACC Outdoor Championships on Saturday, with Tech’s first event of the day starting at 2 p.m. with Tahir Hines in the discus.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com