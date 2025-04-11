Tech Finishes Day One of Lee Fast Break Athletics Invitational

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Georgia Tech track and field opened day one at Lee Fast Break Athletics Invitational with five event wins – two in field events and three in running events. Additionally, Tech athletes set three new Lee University meet records.

Action started with the high jump, where Kelsey Chambers recorded her first event win of the season, taking first, clearing a height of 1.70m.

Tech’s second event win came from Ameia Wilson in the long jump, with the senior setting a new Lee meet record with a distance of 5.87m.

Running action kicked off with another first-place finish for Tech, where freshman Sarah Noel clocked a 1:02.72 in the 400m hurdles to take first.

Six entered in the men’s 1500m, with Alex Arrambide being Tech’s top finisher, coming in fifth with a time of 3:47.37. He was followed by Chris Cherono in sixth (3:48.29) and Alex Thomas in seventh (3:49.02). Additionally, John Jessup finished in 13th with a 3:50.72, while Billy Carlton came in 19th (3:54.51) and Richard Planck finished 30th (3:59.93).

Seven Yellow Jackets were in action in the women’s 1500m, with Gracie Marston leading the way with a first-place finish, setting a Lee meet record with a 4:24.73. Lottie Chappell was close behind, recording a fourth-place finish (4:27.37), with Bella Turner rounding out the top-15 finishers for Tech, coming in 11th (4:35.60). Additionally, Sophie Boice finished 18th (4:42.85), with Reagan Mahoney in 21st (4:44.42), Katherine Byrne in 25th (4:48.14) and Ella Grace Malcom in 50th (5:04.34).

Myles Collins led the way for Tech in the men’s 5000m, coming in eighth with a time of 14:23.75. He was followed by Charlie Smith in 10th with a time of 10:25.52, Kushan Patel in 18th (14:37.50) and Joseph Jacquot in 31st (14:55.86).

Kate Jortberg claimed Tech’s fifth first-place finish of the day with a new Lee meet record in the 5000m, running a 16:06.64. Hannah Schemmel was the next highest finisher with a 17:10.27 for 14th place. Ashley Sechrest finished 31st with a 17:55.13, with Ellie Bailey in 35th (18:10.72).

Action closed with the 10000m, where Joey Sandel was Tech’s top finisher, running a 30:25.15. Jean–Lou Pare finished 17th (30:56.43), with Hayden Marshall in 29th (31:41.51).

Tech will be back in action on Saturday for day two, with action starting with the 4×100 relay at 12:15 p.m.

