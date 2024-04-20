Tech Finds Success on Senior Day

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field teams conclude day two of the Georgia Tech Invitational with success in many of the running events today.

In the women’s 400-meter hurdles, Lydia Troupe placed second with a time of 58.54. In the men’s 4×400 relay, the team of Jameson Miller, Sidney McReynolds, Caden Terrell and Winston DeCuir III also finished second with a time of 3:10.78.

Miller and Decuir also competed in the men’s 400m, Miller recorded an eighth-place time of 46.83. Decuir finished the event with a time of 47.36.

Jade Ofotan competed for the Jackets today in the women’s 200-meter run, finishing with a time of 24.31.

In the women’s 800-meter, Gracia Marston recorded a third place time of 2:10.12. Two Jackets finished in the top 10 of the men’s 800m. Alex Thomas came in fifth (1:49.80) and Nick Nyman finished sixth (1:49.87).

The women’s 4x100m relay team comprised of Tacari Demery, Ofotan, Anna Witherspoon and Ameia Wilson took home third place with a time of 45.48.

In the women’s high jump, Camille Trotman finished with a fifth-place mark of 1.65 meters (5-5). Carla du Plessis also competed in the women’s high jump today, finishing tied for eighth with a mark of 1.65 meters (5-5).

Kelsey Chambers competed in the women’s triple jump, ending the day with a mark of 12.00 meters (39-4 ½).

UP NEXT

The Jackets will head to Philadelphia for the Penn Relays and begin competition on Thursday, April 25

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.