Tech Falls to UGA on Saturday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball was limited to just three hits on the day as it fell 12-0 to No. 4 Georgia on Saturday afternoon at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jacket (7-3) were able to get runners into scoring position, but were held to just 1-for-7 for the game with RISP. Jackson Webb led all with a double, while Luke Waddell and Michael Guldberg accounted for the other hits.

On the mound, sophomore RHP Cort Roedig (1-2) allowed just two earned runs in the 4.2 innings of work to start, striking out a career-high eight batters on the game. Sophomore LHP Luke Bartnicki was once again effective, going the next 3.1 innings scoreless, surrendering just a hit as he struck out four.

The Bulldogs (10-1) were led on the mound by RHP Cole Wilcox (2-0) who pitched 7.0 innings scoreless. At the plate, Cam Shepherd led the way with a 2-for-6 day, including a home run.

Georgia Tech returns for the series finale on Sunday when they travel to play before the third-straight sellout crowd in Lawrenceville, Ga. at Coolray Field, home of the Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers.

The game will not have a television broadcast or stream. Fans can tune in via the GT Gameday app or TuneIn app on WREK HD-2 to hear Wiley Ballard and Jim Poole on the call, with coverage beginning at 1:45 p.m.

Postgame Notes:

Attendance for the game was officially 3,718, making it an official sellout and securing that all three games in the first weekend series between the archrivals in 61 years will have been sellouts.

Roedig struck out a career-high eight batters after having six in each of his first two starts.

Bartnicki has now worked 6.1 innings straight of shutout baseball, fanning 10 over that stretch.

Guldberg has now hit and reached in the first 10 games to start the season – a team high.

Multimedia:

Postgame Press Conference (Head coach Danny Hall)