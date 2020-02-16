Tech Falls to St. John's on Sunday

Box Score (.pdf) | Photo Gallery

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball was unable improve to 3-0 on the weekend, going cold at the plate to fall 11-1 to St. John’s on Sunday afternoon at Russ Chandler Stadium.

At the plate, junior outfielder Michael Guldberg once again led the way with two doubles on the day. The 19th-ranked Yellow Jackets (2-1) also got two hits out of freshman designated hitter Andrew Jenkins, while junior Luke Waddell finished with a double and junior Colin Hall knocked the RBI with a sac fly in the eighth.

Sophomore RHP Cort Roedig (0-1) received the loss despite striking out six on the day. Freshmen RHP Jackson Arnold and LHP Josiah Siegel, as well as LHP Sam Crawford and RHP Hugh Chapman all made scoreless appearances with Arnold and Siegel striking out two apiece.

For the Red Storm (1-2), they were led at the plate by Jake Lazzaro and Mitchell Henshaw, who both finished with three hits apiece, while Justin Folz had the lone homer of the day. On the mound RHP Ian Murphy (1-0) received the win after throwing 5.0 scoreless innings to start.

The Yellow Jackets head briefly on the road to Georgia Southern on Tuesday, Feb. 18 before returning home for four-straight games. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Postgame Notes:

Roedig finished one shy of tying his career high in strikeouts (7).

Also making their debuts on the mound were freshmen RHP Will Coquillard and RHP Jackson Finley

and RHP On the weekend, Georgia Tech struck out 33 batters for the Atlanta Challenge.

Through three games, Guldberg leads the way, batting .600 early with three doubles an RBI and a stolen base.

Also joining Guldberg above .300 is Jenkins (.400), Waddell (.364) and Andrew Compton (.333).

(.333). Jackson Webb led the weekend with three RBI, while Hall finished with two.

Multimedia:

Postgame Press Conference (Head Coach Danny Hall)