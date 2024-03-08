Tech Falls to No. 4 Wake Forest, 3-4

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team (10-4, 1-2 ACC) fall in conference match to No. 4 Wake Forest.

Overall, Tech finished 3-6 in singles play. Despite the loss, the Jackets had grit against a talented opponent.

In singles play, Marcus McDaniel was the first Jacket to secure a victory. In the first set, McDaniel defeated Wake’s Matthew Thomson 6-4. The second set was a back-and-forth battle that would be decided by a tiebreak, where McDaniel would be successful clinching the set 7-6[7-3].

Richard Biagiotti was the next Jacket to pick up a singles win. After dropping the first set 5-7, Biagiotti dominated the second set 6-2 forcing a tie breaking set. Biagiotti would go on to win 1-0 [10-6] in the tiebreak set.

No. 18 Andres Martin fought hard against Wake Forest’s No. 22 Filippo Moroni to secure the final victory. Martin claimed the first set 7-6 [7-2] but fell in the second 5-7 leading to a tiebreak set. Martin would come out victorious in the tiebreaking set 1-0 [12-10]. Martin has now improved to 13-1 in dual match competition and is currently on a five-match winning streak.

Singles

#18 Andres Martin (GT) def. #22 Filippo Moroni (WF); 7-6 (7-2), 5-7, 1-0 (12-10)

#90 DK Suresh Ekambaram (WF) def. #42 Keshav Chopra (GT); 6-1, 6-1

Marcus McDaniel (GT) def. Matthew Thomson (WF);6-4, 7-6 (7-3)

Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. #98 Luciano Tacchi (WF); 5-7, 6-2, 1-0 (10-6)

Luca Pow (WF) def. Rohan Sachdev (GT); 7-5, 6-0

Holden Koons (WF) def. Krish Arora (GT); 6-3, 6-3

Doubles

#1 DK Suresh Ekambaram/Holden Koons (WF) def. #38 Marcus McDaniel/Keshav Chopra (GT); 6-3

Filippo Moroni/Matthew Thomson (WF) def. Andres Martin/Krish Arora (GT); 6-0

Luciano Tacchi/Luca Pow (WF) vs. Richard Biagiotti/Elias Shokry (GT); 3-4, unfinished

UP NEXT:

Tech continues the weekend of competition with another ACC home match against No.20 NC State on Sunday at 12 p.m.

