Tech Falls to No. 1 Pitt

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (8-3, 0-2 ACC) couldn’t keep up with No. 1 Pitt (12-0, 2-0 ACC) on Sunday afternoon, falling in three sets: 25-11, 25-17, 25-8.

SET BY SET

Set 1 (GT 11 – Pitt 25)

The Panthers came out strong in the opening set, winning 17 of the first 20 points and holding firm for a 14-point set victory. Mendes led the Jackets with three kills.

Set 2 (GT 17 – Pitt 25)

The Jackets responded well to start the second, going in front 7-4 thanks to a pair of kills from Otene and a block from Mogridge. The momentum couldn’t be sustained though, with the Panthers tying things back, 8-8 and eventually taking a 16-11 lead later on in the set. Tech never managed to work its way back into the match, eventually losing the set by eight points.

Set 3 (GT 8– Pitt 25)

Pitt kept the Jackets uncomfortable in the third, winning 21 of the final 25 points to end the match.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech returns to the practice courts before the second weekend of ACC play. The Jackets will travel to Notre Dame on Friday at 6:30 pm before facing yet another ranked foe, No. 5 Louisville, on the road, next Sunday.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.