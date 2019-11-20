Devoe Goes for 34, but Tech Falls to Georgia, 82-78

Final Box Score (pdf) | Full game book/play-by-play (pdf) | Postgame Quotes | Multimedia | Photo Gallery | Postgame Notes

Athens, Ga. – Michael Devoe had a career night with 34 points and 10 rebounds, but a late Georgia Tech rally came up short as the Jackets suffered their first loss of the season, 82-78, to Georgia Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.

Devoe scored 20 in the second half, including the final 12 points of the game for Georgia Tech (2-1, 1-0 ACC) as they attempted a late comeback, but Georgia (4-0) hit all of their free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Moses Wright turned in a season-high 18 points and pulled down eight boards, and Bubba Parham added a season-high 10 points off the bench for the Jackets.

After a slow start by both teams, Devoe caught fire in the first half, scoring nine of the team’s first 14 points to help Tech jump out to 20-12 lead. But the Bulldogs roared back, taking a 35-27 lead into halftime behind a 13-2 run to end the half. Rayshaun Hammonds scored 19 of his team-high 26 points for Georgia in the first half.

The Bulldogs rode that momentum into the second half and led by as many as 16 on two occasions, but the Jackets kept on battling. Moses Wright put the team on his back with 16 of his 18 points coming in the second half, but he was matched by Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, who scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half as well, including a late layup that put the Bulldogs back up by double-digits with under two minutes left.

Tech returns to action Monday, Nov. 25 when it hosts Arkansas for its second straight game against a member of the Southeastern Conference. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. at McCamish Pavilion, and the game will be televised live on the ACC Network.