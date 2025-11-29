Tech Falls to Drake, 84-74

NICEVILLE, Fla. – Four Yellow Jackets posted double figures, but Georgia Tech men’s basketball (5-3) could not pull out the victory over Drake, falling 84-74 on Saturday afternoon in the Emerald Coast Classic. Akai Fleming was named to the Emerald Coast Classic All-Tournament Team after averaging 14.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in the tournament.

Both teams shot over 50.0 percent in the first half as Drake got off to a hot shooting start, hitting 71.4 percent (5-7) from the floor, including 3-for-3 from three-point range, through the first media to gain the early lead. But Tech’s defense stepped up, keeping Drake to 3-for-11 from long distance the remainder of the half. The teams worked through four lead changes and four tied scores with neither team holding larger than a two-possession lead. Tech led by three as time wound down, but Drake closed the half with a 6-0 spurt for a narrow 43-40 lead at the break.

Fleming dropped in a triple early in the second half to bring the Jackets within one, 44-43, but Drake would expand on its lead with efficient shooting, opening a double-digit lead from the free throw line at the 8:52 mark. Drake would lead by as many as 14 points in the contest before the Yellow Jackets rallied late in the contest, cutting the score to six, 79-73, following a Lamar Washington three-pointer at 1:07. But it would be the closest the Jackets would come as the Bulldogs sealed the win, 84-74, to finish third in the tournament.

Fleming led a quartet of Jackets in double-figures with 15 points. Baye Ndongo added 14 points to the scoreboard, followed by Kam Craft (11) and Washington (11). Georgia Tech won the rebounding battle in the second half, but dropped the overall battle, 36-32. Fleming and Ndongo led the Jackets on the glass with seven boards apiece.

Drake was led by Jalen Quinn with 31 points, marking the most points scored by an opponent since 2024. Both teams shot at a high percentage as Drake converted 50.9 percent (28-55), while Tech hit 47.5 percent (29-61).

Georgia Tech will look to snap this two-game skid when it hosts Mississippi State in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday, Dec. 3, in McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for 9:15 p.m. on the ACC Network.