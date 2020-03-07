Tech Falls to BC to Even Series

Box Score

THE FLATS – Breanna Roper went two-for-three with a double, but Georgia Tech (10-11, 1-1) fell to Boston College (9-11, 1-1), 6-0, on Saturday at Mewborn Field. The series is now even at 1-1 with one more game on Sunday.

How it Happened: Jackets starter Morgan Bruce held Boston College scoreless through three, but the Eagles put two on the board in the fourth to take a 2-0 lead. Tech came back in the bottom of the fifth with two straight hits from Kennedy Cowden and Roper to start the inning, but the Jackets couldn’t cash in those runs. The Eagles put the game out of reach on a grand slam by Gianna Boccagno in the sixth. Madison McPherson pitched one and a third scoreless innings in relief for Georgia Tech.

The series concludes on Sunday at Mewborn Field, with a 12 p.m. first pitch.

Game Notes

Roper’s double was her fourth of the season

McPherson’s two strikeouts were her first of the season, in just her second appearance this year.

This is the first ACC series of the season for both teams, now tied 1-1 going into the final game on Sunday.

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

