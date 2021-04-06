Tech Falls 9-3 to USC Upstate

Box Score (.pdf)

THE FLATS – True freshman John Anderson went 3-for-4 with a home run in his first collegiate start but it wouldn’t be enough as No. 12 Georgia Tech baseball fell 9-3 to USC Upstate on Tuesday night at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (14-10) were behind the eight-ball early, as starter RHP Cort Roedig (0-2) surrendered three runs in the opening frame. RHP Dawson Brown then settled the game for 2.0 scoreless innings. In addition to Brown, Tech used eight relievers with LHP Josiah Siegel, RHP Chance Huff and RHP Zach Maxwell having scoreless outings.

Anderson wasn’t the only Jacket to homer as Kevin Parada had his second homer in as many games. Jake DeLeo also doubled on the night.

RHP Jake Cubbler (1-0) received the win, pitching 2.0 innings scoreless in relief, with RHP Sean Hupp earning his third save for the Spartans (19-6). At the plate, Upstate had four multi-hit players with Jack Hennessy leading the way with three hits.

Georgia Tech returns for its last true road stretch with back-to-back weekends away from home. The Jackets will travel to Notre Dame on April 9-11 with Friday’s first pitch set for 5 p.m. on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

