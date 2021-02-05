Tech Falls 4-2 in Hard-Fought Match to No. 12 Georgia

Results

ATHENS, Ga. – Andres Martin defeated the No. 9 singles player in the country, but Georgia Tech men’s tennis was unable to hold-off No. 12 Georgia in a 4-2 loss at the Magill Tennis Complex on Friday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets (3-1, 0-0 ACC) contended with the Bulldogs (4-0, 0-0 SEC) on court one during doubles play, with No. 31 Pablo Schelcher and Marcus McDaniel leading No. 8 Trent Bryde/Tyler Zink, 5-3, before Georgia clinched the doubles point taking courts two and three.

In singles McDaniel answered back with a tough 6-0, 7-5, victory over No. 73 Zink tying the score up at one a piece.

Next, on court three Keshav Chopra fell 6-2, 7-5, to No. 18 Philip Henning. Brandon McKinney won the first set on court four 6-4, but lost the second and third sets to Blake Croyder, 6-2, 6-1.

With the Jackets down, 3-1, No. 59 Martin fought to keep the swarm alive against No. 9 Bryde. Martin and Bryde traded scores early in the third set, but Martin was able to pull away and was victorious in the end taking the final set, 6-3.

The match came down to a pair of battles on courts four and five. UGA’s Erik Grevelius sealed the win over Cole Gromley taking court six, 6-4, 6-1. Schelcher went unfinished against Billy Rowe on court five.

Tech will be back on The Flats this Sunday when the Yellow Jackets play host to No. 21 South Carolina at the Byers Tennis Complex. The match is slotted to begin at noon (EST). Live streaming for Sunday’s match can be found here. Live results can be found here.

Singles competition

#59 Andres Martin (M-GT) def. #9 Trent Bryde (UGA) 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 Marcus McDaniel (M-GT) def. #73 Tyler Zink (UGA) 6-0, 7-5 #18 Philip Henning (UGA) def. Keshav Chopra (M-GT) 6-2, 7-5 Blake Croyder (UGA) def. Brandon McKinney (M-GT) 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 Pablo Schelcher (M-GT) vs. Billy Rowe (UGA) 4-6. 3-2, unfinished Erik Grevelius (UGA) def. Cole Gromley (M-GT) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles competition

#31 Pablo Schelcher/Marcus McDaniel (M-GT) vs. #8 Trent Bryde/Tyler Zink (UGA) 5-3, unfinished Blake Croyder/Billy Rowe (UGA) def. #41 Andres Martin/Keshav Chopra (M-GT) 6-2 Philip Henning/Erik Grevelius (UGA) def. Cole Gromley/Brandon McKinney (M-GT) 6-2

