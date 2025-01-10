Tech Faces SMU for First Time as ACC Foes

Dallas, Texas – Meeting for the first time as Atlantic Coast Conference foes, Georgia Tech men’s basketball and SMU bring square off at 4 p.m. Saturday at Moody Coliseum in University Park, Texas.

Tech (8-8, 2-3 ACC) had a three-game winning streak stopped Tuesday night when they struggled to a 62-55 loss at frigid Syracuse. The Yellow Jackets had downed Notre Dame (86-75) and Boston College (85-64) at home last week following a 92-49 rout of Alabama A&M in their final non-conference tilt. The Jackets are looking for their first road win of the season, having also lost at Oklahoma and North Carolina in December.

SMU (11-4, 2-2 ACC) has lost their last two games decisively to Duke (89-62) and at North Carolina (82-67), which followed a six-game winning streak. Among those six wins were conference triumphs over Virginia at home (63-51) and Boston College (103-77) on the road.

Saturday’s game will be televised live on ESPN2, with a live online stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on Sirius XM channel 386 and the SiriusXM app.