Tech Faces No. 5 Duke in ACC Home Opener

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech closes out its pre-holiday schedule by hosting No. 5 Duke in its Atlantic Coast Conference home opener at 12 p.m. Saturday at McCamish Pavilion.

Tech (5-6) downed UMBC, 91-82 Wednesday night, snapping a three-game skid that included losses at No. 21 Oklahoma (76-61), at No. 20 North Carolina (68-65) and Northwestern in a neutral-site game (71-60). The Yellow Jackets are 5-3 at home this season, winning the last three.

The Blue Devils (8-2) have won their last five games, including their ACC opener at Louisville (76-65) and a home win over No 2 Auburn (84-78). Duke is 2-0 in true road games this season, having defeated Louisville and No. 17 Arizona (69-55).

Saturday’s game will be televised live on the ACC Network, with a live online stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on Sirius XM channel 392 and the SiriusXM app.