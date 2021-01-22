Tech Faces Carolina Challenge Saturday

Live Results /// Meet Info /// Meet Schedule
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track & field continues its 2021 indoor season this Saturday as the Yellow Jackets travel to Columbia, S.C., to compete at the Carolina Challenge hosted by the University of South Carolina on Jan. 23.
The Jackets will lace it up against the largest field they’ve faced so far this season, taking on host USC, Alabama, Auburn, Campbell, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, North Carolina A&T, Savannah State and Southern Wesleyan.
Saturday’s field events will begin at 11 a.m. (EST), with track events starting at approximately 11:05 a.m. (EST).
Tech heads to Columbia fresh off of its Week Two bout at the Clemson Invitational. Ten Yellow Jackets had podium performances across the men’s & women’s teams throughout the weekend.
Notable entries for the Georgia Tech women this weekend include senior distance runner Nicole Fegans racing in the 5000m, junior vaulter Olivia Moore in the pole vault and a group of four Yellow Jackets competing in the long jump.
The men will see senior Andrew Kent race for the first time this season in the men’s mile, along with a swarm of five other Tech distance runners. Sophomore Dylan Jean-Baptiste, true freshmen Cameron O’Neal and John Watkins will each get to display their versatility as they are all listed to compete in a slew of jumping and sprints events.
