Tech Faces Boston College to Start 2025

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech starts calendar year 2025 with a two-game winning streak and hosts a Saturday Atlantic Coast Conference matinee against Boston College at 12 p.m. at McCamish Pavilion.

Tech (7-7, 1-2 ACC) picked up its first ACC win Tuesday with an 86-75 homecourt triumph over Notre Dame, which followed a 92-49 romp over Alabama A&M last Saturday. The Yellow Jackets had dropped their first two conference games to North Carolina (68-65 on the road) and No. 5 Duke (82-56 at home). Tech is 7-4 at home this season.

Likewise, Boston College (9-5, 1-2 ACC) earned their first conference win this week, 78-68 decision over Miami Wednesday at home that followed a 72-66 loss at Wake Forest and a 103-77 homecourt defeat to SMU earlier in December. The loss to Wake Forest has been the Eagles’ only true road game to date.

Saturday’s game will be televised live on ESPNU, with a live online stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on Sirius XM channel 387 and the SiriusXM app.