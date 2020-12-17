Tech Faces Pair of MEAC Foes This Weekend

THE FLATS – Looking for its first win at home following three straight games away, Georgia Tech hosts a pair of opponents from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference this weekend, beginning with a 7 p.m. tip Friday against Florida A&M.

The Yellow Jackets (2-3, 0-0 ACC) won two of their last three games, knocking off No. 20 Kentucky (79-62) at State Farm Arena and Nebraska (75-64) on the road in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge before dropping its Atlantic Coast Conference opener Tuesday night at No. 15 Florida State (74-61). Prior to that, Tech has lost its first two games to Georgia State and Mercer, both at home.

Florida A&M (1-4, 0-0 MEAC) has yet to play at home this season, traveling to Florida Gulf Coast, Georgia, Oregon and Oklahoma, all losses, before scoring its first victory Tuesday night at Austin Peay State. The Rattlers, in their fourth season under head coach and former Tech assistant Robert McCullum, have also seen two of their games cancelled.

Delaware State (0-1, 0-0 MEAC) has played only one game due to COVID cancellations, a 111-51 loss at Wake Forest on Nov. 25. The Hornets visit Coastal Carolina for their second game of the season Thursday night before making their way to Atlanta.

Friday’s game will be televised regionally on the ACC’s Regional Sports Network (Fox Sports South in Georgia), while Sunday’s will air nationally on the ACC Network. Both games will be streamed live on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is provided by the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Learfield IMG College, with flagship station WCNN-Radio (680 AM, 93.7 FM) in Atlanta. The Tech broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM Ch. 371 (internet Ch. 371) and the TuneIn app.