Tech Earns No. 3 Seed in 2021 ACC Tournament

THE FLATS – Earning the highest ever seed in program history, Georgia Tech women’s basketball secured the No. 3-seed in the 2021 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament. The Yellow Jackets earned a double bye and will open the tournament on Friday, March 5 in the quarterfinals. Tech will face either No. 6 Notre Dame or No. 11 Clemson at 8:30 p.m. on RSN.

The semifinals will take place on Saturday on the ACC Network with the championship game to be played on Sunday at noon on ESPN2.

Tech finished the regular season on Sunday, defeating Pitt, 65-60, on Senior Day behind a combined 43 points from Lotta-Maj Lahtinen and Kierra Fletcher. Lorela Cubaj secured a game-high 17 rebounds as the Jackets capped the regular season at 14-7 overall and 12-6 in league play. Tech’s 12 ACC wins tied the highest-ever in program history, while its third place finish in the conference standings marked the highest regular-season outright finish.

The 44th annual ACC Tournament will run March 3-7 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. All games will be televised during the tournament.

The first, second and quarterfinal rounds will be carried by the ACC’s Regional Sports Network (RSN) – Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Indiana. Each game will be available on the Fox Sports Go App but is subject to blackout.

Both Saturday semifinal games will be carried nationally on the ACC Network, while a national audience will also watch Sunday’s championship game via ESPN2. All games will be available on the ESPN and Fox Sports apps.

All-session and individual session tickets for the 2021 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will be available for purchase starting Monday, March 1 at 10 a.m.

All-session ticket books, which include tickets for all 12 games of the five-day tournament, are available for $99 in the lower/club level and $45 in the upper level. Individual session ticket prices start at $20 for reserved seating and $7 in the upper level. For session one on Wednesday, individual tickets start at $10 in the lower/club level and $5 in the upper level. Tickets may be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

