Tech Drops Tough Battle Against Florida State

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team (13-6, 3-3 ACC) and Florida State (15-5, 5-3 ACC) battled it out until the very last match, but the Seminoles ultimately took down Tech in a 4-3 decision.

The Jackets gained an early 1-0 advantage after claiming the doubles point. Andres Martin and Krish Arora clinched the doubles point for Tech on No.2 with a 6-3 win. Marcus McDaniel and Keshav Chopra also picked up an impressive win over FSU’s No.14 Cornut-Chauvinc and Dous-Karpenschif, 6-3.

Singles play was extremely close, despite the loss the Jackets picked up two singles wins.

No.16 Martin secured the first singles victory for Tech with a win over No. 4 Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc in identical 6-3 sets. Arora was the next Jacket to pick up a victory on No.5 over FSU’s Joshua Dous-Karpenschif 6-4,6-4.

Singles:

#16 Andres Martin (GT) def. #4 A. Cornut-Chauvinc (FSU) 6-3, 6-3

Loris Pourroy (FSU) def. #104 Keshav Chopra (GT) 7-5, 1-6, 6-3

Youcef Rihane (FSU) def. Marcus McDaniel (GT) 6-4, 6-4

Jamie Connel (FSU) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-2, 6-3

Krish Arora (GT) def. J. Dous-Karpenschif (FSU) 6-4, 6-4

Azariah Rusher (FSU) def. Rohan Sachdev (GT) 7-6 (6-1), 6-2

Doubles:

#48 Marcus McDaniel/Keshav Chopra (GT) def. #14 A. Cornut-Chauvinc/J. Dous-Karpenschif (FSU) 6-3

Andres Martin/Krish Arora (GT) def. Youcef Rihane/Loris Pourroy (FSU) 6-3

Jamie Connel/Justin Lyons (FSU) def. Rohan Sachdev/Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-1

UP NEXT:

Tech continues the weekend of competition with another ACC home match against No.50 Miami on Saturday at 11 a.m.

