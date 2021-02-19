Open search form
Tech Drops Match to Miami, 6-1

BOX SCORE

CORAL GABLES, Fl. – Georgia Tech men’s tennis lost its 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference opener to Miami in a 4-1 defeat at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on Friday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets (5-3, 0-1 ACC) dropped the doubles point to the Hurricanes (2-2, 1-0 ACC) after losing on courts one and three. Marcus McDaniel picked up a 6-1, 6-4, singles win on court two against Benjamin Hannestad, moving him to an undefeated 7-0 in dual match singles. Tech remains undefeated on court two in singles this year at 8-0.

Tech falls to a 1-2 record on the road this season. However, the Yellow Jackets still sport a .721 (31-12) win percentage in dual match singles after Friday’s loss.

The Jackets will head north as they look to bounce back with a matchup against Florida State in Tallahassee this Sunday. First serve is slotted for 1 p.m. (EST).

University of Miami 6, Georgia Tech 1

Singles competition

  1. #34 A. Soriano Barrera (UM) def. #59 Andres Martin (M-GT) 6-2, 6-2
  2. Marcus McDaniel (M-GT) def. Benjamin Hannestad (UM) 6-1, 6-4
  3. Bojan Jankulovski (UM) def. Keshav Chopra (M-GT) 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (10-7)
  4. #64 Stefan Milicevic (UM) def. Pablo Schelcher (M-GT) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-7)
  5. Franco Aubone (UM) def. Brandon McKinney (M-GT) 6-3, 6-2
  6. Oren Vasser (UM) def. Brandon Freestone (M-GT) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles competition

  1. #22 Franco Aubone/Benjamin Hannestad (UM) def. #31 Marcus McDaniel/Pablo Schelcher (M-GT) 6-3
  2. Stefan Milicevic/A. Soriano Barrera (UM) vs. #41 Keshav Chopra/Andres Martin (M-GT) 5-4, unfinished
  3. Bojan Jankulovski/Stephen Madonia (UM) def. Chen Dong/Brandon McKinney (M-GT) 6-2

Match Notes:

Georgia Tech 5-3

University of Miami 2-2

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (1,2,6,5,4,3)

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.  

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Men's Tennis, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men's Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

