Tech Drops Heartbreaker at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – Georgia Tech softball (24-15, 9-6 ACC) gave up four runs in the bottom of the sixth, falling to Auburn (18-11-1) by a final score of 4-3 on Friday night at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Ala. Sophia Voyles pitched 4.2 no-hit innings to start the day and Mallorie Black connected for her 13th home run of the year but it wouldn’t be enough to secure the win.

QUICK HITS

Mallorie Black hit a solo home run in the first inning, bringing the Yellow Jacket season total to 65 – the most in the Morales era, the most since 2011 and the sixth most in program history.

Black has now hit 13 home runs this year, tied with Madison Dobbins for the most on the team.

The Dacula, Ga native has now driven in 44 runs this season, the third most in the ACC.

Jayden Gailey drove in a run off a bases loaded groundout in the first, her 10 th RBI of the season, marking her first-career double-digit RBI season.

RBI of the season, marking her first-career double-digit RBI season. Gailey has driven in runs in consecutive games for the second time this season after doing so three games in a row Feb. 16-23.

Ella Edgmon scored on a wild pitch, her team-leading 41 st run of the season, tied for the fourth most in a single season by a Yellow Jacket in the Morales era.

run of the season, tied for the fourth most in a single season by a Yellow Jacket in the Morales era. Sophia Voyles made her 11 th start of the season, pitching the first 4.2 innings without allowing a hit.

start of the season, pitching the first 4.2 innings without allowing a hit. Voyles struck out four batters, bringing her season total to 43 – her first-career 40 K season.

She has now pitched 54.2 innings this season, eclipsing 50 innings pitched for the first time in her three years at Tech.

Tech still leads the all-time series against Auburn, 7-6.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Jackets struck early as Black delivered a solo homer to left field in the first inning for the second game in a row. Tiffany Domingue reached on an error before Edgmon was hit by a pitch and Dobbins reached base on a bloop single to load the bases. Gailey brought Domingue home with an RBI groundout before Edgmon scampered to the plate following a wild pitch to give the Jackets a 3-0 lead after the first half inning. Voyles kept the momentum in the Tech dugout with a confident 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the first. She would only allow two baserunners over the next three innings before her no-hit bid was snuffed out with a two-out single in the bottom of the fifth. Voyles hung in there, getting a groundout to keep Auburn at bay, but was pulled after allowing back-to-back one-out singles in the sixth. Auburn would get three more hits after that, for a total of five consecutive hits in the inning, taking the lead with a double off the wall in center field, 4-3. Tech got the tying run on base in the top of the seventh but were held scoreless for the sixth straight inning resulting in the loss.

UP NEXT­­

The Yellow Jackets stay in Auburn for a pair of games tomorrow. Tech will start against Louisiana Tech for a neutral site game at 11 am (ET) before a rematch with Auburn at 5 pm (ET). The game against Auburn will be streamed on SECN+.

