Tech Drops Friday Home Match to No. 7 Louisville

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (15-11, 10-7 ACC) came up short on Friday night as it fell 3-1 to No. 7 Louisville (23-4, 15-2 ACC).

SET BY SET

Set 1 (GT 23 – LOU 25)

Tech was able to get an early set one lead and force Louisville to trail until the Cardinals tied the set, 10-10. The Yellow Jackets quickly responded by outscoring the Cardinals to lead, 15-12, going into the media timeout. Regardless of the back-and-forth exchange of points, Tech maintained the lead until a late three-point run gave Louisville the 20-19 lead. Despite recording their best attack percentage and their most kills of the match, Tech went on to fall in set one. Despaigne got started early as she recorded six kills on nine swings, good for a .667 attack percentage. Fiedorowicz was just behind her with five kills as was Bianca Garibaldi with four kills. Soares saw her strongest numbers of the night in set one with 14 assists.

Set 2 (GT 14 – LOU 25)

Set two saw Tech struggle with offensive errors while Louisville saw its highest attack percentage of the night. The Cardinals jumped out early in set two and forced the Jackets to trail by as much as six before they pieced together a five-point run which resulted in a Louisville timeout (13-12). Following the timeout, Tech would keep Louisville’s offense at bay until the Cardinals would go on a nine-point run to take set two. Mimi Mambu led Tech’s offense in set two with Despaigne by her side. Velez led defensively with three digs while Mambu recorded two blocks.

Set 3 (GT 25 – LOU 23)

Tech showcased its resiliency in set three after a tied score 10 times and four lead changes ultimately resulted in a set three win for the Jackets. The set began with an early five-point run for the Cardinals that forced the Jackets to play catch up. Tech did just that through set two, keeping no further than a four-point distance and tying the set repeatedly until it was able to claim the final three points of the set. Despaigne was unstoppable in the third set as she led both teams in kills with eight kills on 15 swings. Soares once again led the group in assists with nine while Velez recorded four assists on seven attempts. Garibaldi followed in Li’s footsteps claiming two service aces in set three. Soares and DeAndra Pierce led defensively with a pair of blocks each.

Set 4 (GT 15 – LOU 25)

A high number of attack errors in set four cause Tech to struggle on offense, despite Tech recording more set four kills than Louisville. After beginning the set in a close race, Louisville stacked five points to lead, 13-7, and cause a Tech timeout. Despite the Yellow Jackets going point-for-point in attempt to chip away at the deficit following the timeout, a four-point run Louisville made the set 21-12 in favor of the visitors. The team teams continued to trade points through the 25-15 end of set four. Despaigne capped the match with four final kills while Fiedorowicz finished with three final kills. In the final set Soares led for both assists and digs.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will remain at home to host Notre Dame on Sunday afternoon. The match is set to be streamed on ACCNX. Sunday’s match will begin with a senior ceremony and be followed post-match by an autograph session.

