Tech Drops Five-Set Thriller to UCLA

THE FLATS – No. 14 Georgia Tech volleyball (0-1) came up short in a five-set thriller in front of a sold-out O’Keefe Gymnasium on Friday night. The Yellow Jackets dominated the second and third sets but ultimately could not put away UCLA (1-0, falling 25-20, 11-25, 10-25, 25-19, 16-14.

SET BY SET

Set 1 (GT 20 – UCLA 25)

After both teams settled into the match, UCLA enjoyed the first scoring run, winning six straight to take a 12-6 lead. They would manage to hold onto that lead throughout the remainder of the set, hitting at a .464 clip while the Jackets worked out some kinks on defense. Bertolino led the way, making four kills and five digs, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap and Tech fell behind by a set.

Set 2 (GT 25- UCLA 11)

The Jackets adjusted their defense in the second set, and it showed. Tech was aggressive at the net throughout the set, never giving UCLA an angle for clean swings. The tone was set from the start as Mogridge and Mendes combined for a pair of blocks to help Tech jump in front, 6-1. The block party was only getting started as the Jackets imposed their will on the Bruin hitters, holding them to -.129 hitting as a team and coming up with six blocks, thanks to four from Mogridge. Bertolino sent O’Keefe into a frenzy with a pair of aces as GT rolled its way to a 14-point victory in the second set.

Set 3 (GT 25 – UCLA 10)

The story stayed the same in the third, with Tech jumping in front, 10-2, and never allowing UCLA a chance to respond. This time, it was the offense that showed out as Otene went off for five kills to lead the Tech attack to a .500 hitting display in the set. Bertolino was all over the back row, posting seven digs along with three kills.

Set 4 (GT 19 – UCLA 25)

UCLA got the hot start in the fourth, going in front, 8-3. Tech would respond, cutting the lead to just 9-7, but UCLA went on another run and claimed the fourth by six points. Heloise Soares made her presence felt on defense, leading the team with five digs alongside libero Sofia Velez.

Set 5 (GT 14 – UCLA 16)

Both sides traded blows in a riveting fifth set. UCLA jumped in front by a handful of points a number of times, only for Tech to claw back and tie things up. The Bruins had claimed an 11-8 lead, only for GT to force a fifth tie score, 14-14. Unfortunately for the Jackets, UCLA would win the next point and on match point, the Tech setter brushed up against the net, triggering a violation and the end of the match. Otene was outstanding in the fifth, posting four kills on .667 hitting. Emiliano was digging everything that got over the net, finishing with six in the set, one more than she had in the previous four combined.

UP NEXT

The Jackets continue the GT Invitational on Sunday against New Mexico State. First serve is set for 4 p.m. and the match will be streamed lived on ACCNX.

