Tech Dominates in ACC Home Opener

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball (15-3, 3-1 ACC) cruised to a 10-1 series opening victory over Pitt (10-6, 0-1 ACC) on Friday night inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. Tate McKee delivered his best outing of the season on the mound, going 6.0 innings and allowing only one run on two hits while Drew Burress and Carson Kerce drove in eight of Tech’s 10 runs to give the Yellow Jackets a victory in the ACC home opener.

UP NEXT­­

The Jackets will look to take the series against Pitt tomorrow at 2 p.m. – the game was moved up two hours from its original time due to expected weather tomorrow night. It’s Bark in the Park at Mac Nease Baseball Park. All dog owners must sign a waiver – HERE and Email completed waiver(s) to gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

