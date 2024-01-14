Tech Dominates Brown in Home Opener

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis returns to the court and dominates Brown in home opener. The Jackets won five singles and two doubles matches.

The doubles pairing of Marcus McDaniel and Keshav Chopra finished first with a quick 6-1 win over Brown’s George Bader and Chun Lam. Andres Martin and Krish Arora also had success in their match against Brown’s Alex Koong and Brian Chong, winning 6-3. The two wins in doubles put Tech up 1-0 against Brown.

In singles play, Gabriele Brancatelli and Rohan Sachdev both earned victories in two straight sets. Brancatelli secured the match, defeating Brown’s Alex Koong 6-1, 6-3. Sachdev defeated Brown’s Brian Chong,6-4,6-1.

After dropping the first set 4-6, Keshav Chopra came back and claimed an impressive victory in the second and third set over Brown’s Noah Hernandez 6-1,6-3.

After dropping the first set to Brown’s Alex Finkelstein 4-6, Andres Martin would dominate set 2 and 3 to clinch the match for Georgia Tech.

Richard Biagiotti took his first set against Zander Bravo, winning 6-3. Biagiotti dropped the second set 2-6. Biagiotti secured the win by dominating the third set 6-1.

UP NEXT:

The Jackets are back at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex on Monday, Jan. 15 and will take on Alabama at 12:00 p.m.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Instagram (@GT_MTEN), Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.