Tech DMR Squads Close Out Day One of 2020 ACC Indoor Championships

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Georgia Tech’s track & field program opened the 2020 ACC Indoor Championships on Friday night and was represented by its DMR squads in South Bend, Ind.

The Yellow Jacket women set a new season best in the distance medley relay recording a time of 11:21.60 to take seventh place. The mark was just 0.12 milliseconds short of the women’s indoor school record of 11:21.48 set in 2000.

The Tech quartet of senior Kim Hallowes, freshman Ilene Soleyn, sophomore Jordynn Tyndall and junior Nicole Fegans lined up in an event that featured five of the top-20 recorded DMR team times in all of NCAA Division I during the 2019-20 indoor regular season (No. 6 Wake Forest, No. 7 Virginia Tech, No. 12 Duke, No. 15 Notre Dame & No. 18 NC State).

Tech’s women blazed past their previous season best of 11:29.94 set at the Charlie Thomas Invitational in early February. Fegans time of 4:41.77 recorded during the final 1600m ensured that the Jackets would start ACCs off on a good note.

On the men’s end of things Tech saw seniors Sam Costa and Bennett Hillier joined by freshmen Jameson Miller and Zach Jaeger finish with a time of 10:01.05 to take first in their heat and seventh overall in the DMR. The men’s DMR had four of the top-20 recorded NCAA Division I team times line up against the Jackets (No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 10 Virginia Tech, No. 16 Virginia & No. 18 North Carolina).

The 2020 ACC indoor Track & Field Championships will continue tomorrow with day two of the meet getting underway at 11 a.m. (EST). Live results can be found here. Friday’s competition will be live streamed by ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) starting at 2 p.m. (EST).

Day two will feature the majority of Tech’s student-athletes competing across 20 events.

MEN’S STANDINGS

(3 of 17 events completed)

Notre Dame 21 Virginia Tech 13 NC State 9 Pitt 8 Wake Forest 7 Miami 6 Duke 5 Virginia 4

t-9. North Carolina 2

t-9. Georgia Tech 2

Boston College 1

WOMEN’S STANDINGS

(3 of 17 events completed)

1 NC State 20

Notre Dame 18 Duke 16 Virginia Tech 14 Louisville 11

t-6. Wake Forest 10

t-6. Miami 10

Pitt 5

t-9. Clemson 4

t-9. Virginia 4

Florida State 3 Georgia Tech 2

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

