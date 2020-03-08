Tech Diving Prepares for Zone B Championships

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech diving will send six student-athletes to compete in the 2020 Zone B Diving Championships, beginning on Monday, March 9, in Athens, Ga.

The Yellow Jackets will have divers in every event as Tech works to qualify for NCAAs. During the three-day championships, the team will compete against Alabama, Auburn, Duke, East Carolina, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida Gulf Coast, Florida International, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and UNC Wilmington

Georgia Tech Divers:

Ruben Lechuga (1m, 3m, Platform)

Cami Hidalgo (1m, 3m, Platform)

Carmen Woodruff (1m, 3m, Platform)

Carly Doi (1m)

Paige Gohr (Platform)

Kelsey Dekshenieks (Platform)

SCHEDULE (times in EDT)

15-minute breaks between Prelims and Finals

Monday, March 9

11 a.m. – Women’s 1-meter Prelims

Approx. 1:30 p.m. – Women’s 1-meter Finals (18 divers)

3:45 p.m. – Men’s 3-meter Prelims

Approx. 6 p.m. – Men’s 3-meter Finals (18 divers)

Tuesday, March 10

11 a.m. – Men’s 1-meter Prelims

Approx. 1:15 p.m. – Men’s 1-meter Prelims (18 divers)

3:30 p.m. – Women’s 3-meter Prelims

Approx. 6 p.m. – Women’s 3-meter Finals (18 divers)

Wednesday, March 11

10 a.m. – Men’s Platform Prelims

Approx. 11:45 a.m. – Men’s Platform Finals (18 divers)

2:15 p.m. – Women’s Platform Prelims

Approx. 4 p.m. – Women’s Platform Finals (18 divers)

QUALIFYING SPOTS

Men’s

1-meter: 10 spots

3-meter: 8 spots

Platform: 8 spots

Women’s

1-meter: 7 spots

3-meter: 7 spots

Platform: 8 spots