Tech Diving Prepares for Zone B Championships

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech diving will send six student-athletes to compete in the 2020 Zone B Diving Championships, beginning on Monday, March 9, in Athens, Ga.
The Yellow Jackets will have divers in every event as Tech works to qualify for NCAAs. During the three-day championships, the team will compete against Alabama, Auburn, Duke, East Carolina, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida Gulf Coast, Florida International, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and UNC Wilmington
Georgia Tech Divers:
Ruben Lechuga (1m, 3m, Platform)
Cami Hidalgo (1m, 3m, Platform)
Carmen Woodruff (1m, 3m, Platform)
Carly Doi (1m)
Paige Gohr (Platform)
Kelsey Dekshenieks (Platform)
SCHEDULE (times in EDT)
15-minute breaks between Prelims and Finals
Monday, March 9
11 a.m. – Women’s 1-meter Prelims
Approx. 1:30 p.m. – Women’s 1-meter Finals (18 divers)
3:45 p.m. – Men’s 3-meter Prelims
Approx. 6 p.m. – Men’s 3-meter Finals (18 divers)
Tuesday, March 10
11 a.m. – Men’s 1-meter Prelims
Approx. 1:15 p.m. – Men’s 1-meter Prelims (18 divers)
3:30 p.m. – Women’s 3-meter Prelims
Approx. 6 p.m. – Women’s 3-meter Finals (18 divers)
Wednesday, March 11
10 a.m. – Men’s Platform Prelims
Approx. 11:45 a.m. – Men’s Platform Finals (18 divers)
2:15 p.m. – Women’s Platform Prelims
Approx. 4 p.m. – Women’s Platform Finals (18 divers)
QUALIFYING SPOTS
Men’s
1-meter: 10 spots
3-meter: 8 spots
Platform: 8 spots
Women’s
1-meter: 7 spots
3-meter: 7 spots
Platform: 8 spots