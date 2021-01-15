Tech Diving Faces FSU Saturday

Live Results

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech diving will start the new year off with a road trip to Tallahassee to take on Florida State on Jan. 16 at 11 a.m.

Tech’s divers will compete in an exhibition against the Seminoles. Both 1-meter and 3-meter diving will run simultaneously to swimming.

No spectators will be permitted at the meet.

On the men’s end of things the Yellow Jackets are led by sophomore Ruben Lechuga and senior Jacob Krieder on the board. The women’s squad has seen NCAA Zone qualifying performances out of sophomore Carmen Woodruff, senior Paige Gohr and true freshman Anna Bradescu.

