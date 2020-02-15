Tech Cruises in Doubleheader over Nebraska, Iowa

Game 1 Box Score | Game 2 Box Score

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech was firing on all cylinders on Saturday, sweeping a doubleheader against Nebraska and Iowa with two convincing wins in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at Mewborn Field. Tech won the first game 7-1 over Nebraska and then came back in the nightcap for an 8-0 run-rule win over Iowa.

Game 1

Georgia Tech 7, Nebraska 1

How it Happened: Tech got out to an early lead while taking advantage of a few Nebraska miscues, scoring three runs in the first on a walk, wild pitch and passed ball. The Jackets came right back in the second to score another on a Cameron Stanford double that scored Bailee Zeitler to put Tech up 4-0. The Jackets put the game away for good when Emma Kauf hit a two-run homer followed by an RBI single from Crosby Huckabay in the fourth. Morgan Bruce had another strong outing for the Jackets, pitching a complete game with three strikeouts and no earned runs.

Game 2

Georgia Tech 8, Iowa 0 (5)

How it Happened: In her first collegiate start, freshman Blake Neleman threw eight strikeouts while allowing just one hit in a five-inning shutout. Nelemen held Iowa hitless through three, with the one hit in the game coming in the fourth. But the Jackets’ bats did the rest of the work from there. Kauf hit her second home run of the day with a two-run blast to left scoring Breanna Roper to put the Jackets up 2-0 in the third. They added two more later that inning on a Huckabay sac fly followed by an Iowa error that scored Stanford. The Hawkeyes would threaten one more time in the top of the fourth with two on and two out, but Neleman struck out DoniRae Mayhew to retire the side. The Jackets scored twice more in the fifth on a two-run double from Huckabay, and then with bases loaded in the fifth, freshman Caroline Davis hit a two-run walk-off single to win the game in a run-rule decision.

Georgia Tech will be back tomorrow for one more game against Iowa at 12:30 p.m.

Game Notes

Freshman Blake Neleman made her first career start, pitching five shutout innings with eight strikeouts while allowing just one hit.

made her first career start, pitching five shutout innings with eight strikeouts while allowing just one hit. Freshman Emma Kauf hit two home runs today, one in each game, accounting for four runs batted in. Kauf was 4-for-7 in the two games on Saturday and has now hit three home runs this season while slugging .833

hit two home runs today, one in each game, accounting for four runs batted in. Kauf was 4-for-7 in the two games on Saturday and has now hit three home runs this season while slugging .833 Cameron Stanford ’s bat stayed hot, with two hits and two RBI against Nebraska. She finished the day 3-for-5.

’s bat stayed hot, with two hits and two RBI against Nebraska. She finished the day 3-for-5. Crosby Huckabay drove in three runs against Iowa and another against Nebraska.

drove in three runs against Iowa and another against Nebraska. Morgan Bruce pitched a complete game in the win over Nebraska, tossing three strikeouts while not allowing an earned run.

pitched a complete game in the win over Nebraska, tossing three strikeouts while not allowing an earned run. Freshman Caroline Davis’s walk-off single was her first collegiate hit.

